CoastLine: NC Chief Dep. Insurance Commissioner Michelle Osborne On Auto Rate Hikes, ACA Aftermath

Earlier this week, more than 30 people, including North Carolina NAACP President Reverend William Barber, were arrested at the State Capitol for demanding that the Republican-led legislature expand Medicaid.

As lawmakers in Washington wrangle over exactly when and how to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something else, state-level officials are scrambling to anticipate the fallout.

At the same time, auto insurers in the state are seeking a nearly 14% hike in rates from the North Carolina Rate Bureau which, if approved, would go into effect this fall.

June 1st is the official launch of the 2017 hurricane season – an excellent reminder for coastal residents to examine their current insurance coverage and take inventory. Just last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an above-average hurricane season – partly due to a weak or non-existent El Nino which would mitigate storm development and strength. NOAA predicts that between five and nine storms will escalate into hurricanes this year; two to four of those storms will be major hurricanes.

With us today to parse some of the insurance nuances and explore how the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner is grappling with these issues:

Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dr. Michelle Osborne