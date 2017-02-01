CoastLine: MARBIONC Exec. Principal Dan Baden on Developing Marine-based Technology

Listen to CoastLine here.

Marine Biology at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington is frequently held up as one of the highly-regarded programs there. Life and Marine Sciences were identified by a New Hanover County economic development analysis two and a half years ago as one of the existing strengths for the Cape Fear region and one that should be exploited.

About a decade before Jay Garner delivered that report to county commissioners, MARBIONC had launched at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. The organization describes itself as an R&D-based economic development program which discovers, develops and markets new products and technologies derived from the sea.

Guest:

Daniel Baden is the Executive Principal of MARBIONC. Before taking the helm there, he served as the director of the Center for Marine Science at UNCW and as the William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Marine Sciences. He also was a professor of marine biology and fisheries at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami, and he was Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences Marine and Freshwater Biomedical Sciences Center – also at the University of Miami.