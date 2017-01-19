CoastLine: Jock Brandis, Full Belly Project Founder and Air Pirate

Listen to Jock Brandis of the Full Belly Project here.

The man we meet on this edition of CoastLine is a bona fide Air Pirate -- convicted in absentia by the Nigerian government just after the civil war. He was the first broadcast engineer on staff at WHQR. He’s written a book of fiction called The Ship’s Cat. And he acted in the notoriously – um – horrific film Death Bed: The Bed that Eats. He also helped to design the bed that eats.

Guest:

Jock Brandis is an inventor, designer, actor, humanitarian, and the founder of The Full Belly Project, a nonprofit in Wilmington whose mission is to design and distribute income-generating devices that improve life in rural communities.

The Full Belly Project is hosting its 15th annual Full Belly Feast: http://www.thefullbellyproject.org/feast/

The fundraiser is Saturday, February 25th from 6-9 PM at the Coastline Convention Center on Nutt Street in downtown Wilmington.