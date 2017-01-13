Related Program: 
CoastLine: Hi! My Name is Jeremy Vest

  • Jeremy Vest is an actor, musician (drummer), and the star of the western film Bulletproof Jackson. He has Williams Syndrome and lives in Wilmington, NC with his parents.
    From Cheese on Bread

Jeremy Vest has interviewed Karl Rove, Ben Affleck, John Stamos, and Al Franken – among others -- for an MTV show called How's Your News?.   He has been coached by Geraldo Rivera.  And he’s appeared as the lead character in a Western called Bulletproof Jackson – which became the subject of a separate documentary – Becoming Bulletproof.  That documentary was written about by the New York Times and distributed by Morgan Spurlock Productions. 

Jeremy Vest also has a rare neurodevelopmental disability called Williams Syndrome.  He now lives in Wilmington, North Carolina with his parents.  And he’s with us on this edition of CoastLine to talk about what some folks call a disability, his career so far, and what’s on tap for the future. 

Guests:

Jeremy Vest, Actor, Musician, Interviewer

Sue Vest, Jeremy's Mom

Dylan Patterson, English Instructor at Cape Fear Community College, Vice President of the Board for Board for Superstar Academy, a nonprofit working under the aegis of TheaterNOW, and Co-Founder of Theater For All

