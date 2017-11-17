Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: George Rountree III On Confederate Family History, Healing Old Wounds

By 45 minutes ago
  • George Rountree III is a Wilmington Attorney and the Great Grandson of George Davis, last Attorney General of the Confederacy.
    George Rountree III is a Wilmington Attorney and the Great Grandson of George Davis, last Attorney General of the Confederacy.
    Rountree Losee

On November 15, 1864, William Tecumseh Sherman began his “March to the Sea” from Atlanta to Savannah.  It was the beginning of a major blow to the Confederacy during the American Civil War.  While the 19th century sounds like ancient history to some of us, there exists a tangible division in this country which has this year, played out in an emotional debate over how to treat Confederate monuments and statues. 

This month is also the 119th anniversary of the day a white mob seized the reins of government in Wilmington, drove out elected African-American leaders, destroyed the local black-owned newspaper and terrorized the African American community.  November 10, 1898 marks the only known coup d’etat on American soil. 

On this edition of CoastLine, we meet a man whose family has played a pivotal role in both North Carolina and Wilmington history.  George Rountree III is a practicing attorney in the City of Wilmington.  Throughout his life, he has donated to causes that support high-poverty and minority communities – as well as victims of domestic violence and Wilmington’s Miracle League Field. 

He has supported the work of the 1898 Commission, which was charged with creating an official history of that event.  He has served as a state legislator in both the North Carolina House and Senate. 

George Rountree III is also the great grandson of the last Attorney General of the Confederacy, George Davis, who is memorialized in a statue that stands near the corner of Third and Market Streets in downtown Wilmington. 

Today, we’re going to meet him as he is in 2017 – with his Confederate history, his contributions to causes to help communities of color, and his acknowledgment that he, like most people, is more comfortable with people who look and sound like him.

Tags: 
CoastLine
George Rountree III
Confederate memorialization
Confederate monuments
George Davis

Related Content

CoastLine: Confederate Monuments -- Teaching Tool Or Symbol Of White Supremacy?

By Aug 24, 2017

Read the Transcript Here. Read the Emails Here.

Within the City of Wilmington, statues and street names honoring key members of the Confederacy pepper the landscape.  At the entrance to downtown Wilmington, on one corner stands a statue of George Davis, Confederate Attorney General.  At a nearby intersection, a monument honoring soldiers of the Confederacy stands. 

CoastLine: How to Capture Confederate History without Side-Stepping Embedded White Supremacy

By Aug 10, 2016
Billy Hathorn

On the corner of Market and Third Streets, at the entrance to downtown Wilmington, there is a statue of George Davis.  He was the last Confederate Attorney General.  Third Street near Dock boasts a monument to soldiers of the Confederacy.

The StarNews recently wrote about streets in Wilmington’s Pine Valley neighborhood that are named after Confederate officers.  The namesakes include General Robert E. Lee, Lieutenant General Nathan Bedford Forrest, John D. Barry. 

CoastLine: 27 Views of Wilmington: The Port City in Prose and Poetry

By Nov 19, 2015
Eno Publishers

The recently-published anthology, 27 Views of Wilmington: The Port City in Prose and Poetry, compiles literary pieces from 27 accomplished, local writers – in addition to an introduction by Celia Rivenbark.   It’s produced by Eno Publishers -- a very small non-profit that puts out about two books a year.  27 Views of Wilmington is the last in the 27 Views series, which now has eight different editions, spotlighting Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Ashevil