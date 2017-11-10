CoastLine: Fracaswell Hyman, Author of Mango Delight, On Losing The Plan To Find Destiny

Listen to the interview with Fracaswell Hyman here.

Fracaswell Hyman says he didn’t set out to be a writer. Despite that, he spent years writing for Nickelodeon – on the shows Little Bill, Taina, Gullah Gullah Island. We’ll hear about those years – but we’re also here today to talk about his first middle-grade novel, Mango Delight. And we’ll find out what he thought he was setting out to do for a career and before he unwittingly fell into a life of writing – which he now characterizes as “writing for my life”.

Fracaswell Hyman is also an actor and has appeared locally in plays for Big Dawg Productions and most recently in August Wilson’s Two Trains Running at TheatreNow in Wilmington.