CoastLine: Finding A New Business Model As Local Newspaper's Role Transforms

The business of publishing news is radically changing. That’s present-tense. We all know the old hometown local paper has undergone what could fairly be called profound transformation – but it’s still going on and what the Executive Editor of the StarNews in Wilmington calls “a period of disruption” continues.

That's why we’ve invited Pam Sander to explore with us how the the newspaper business and journalism has transformed over the years, what the current struggles are, and why engaging with the community in a way that results in a meaningful conversation is one way forward for the local paper.

Guest:

Pam Sander, Executive Editor of the Wilmington StarNews; Coastal Group Editor for Gatehouse Media which includes the Wilmington StarNews, Jacksonville Daily News, the Kinston Free Press, and the New Bern Sun Journal.

Community Conversation on Wednesday, May 17th:

Wilmington StarNews is hosting a public forum to address the growth and development of the Northside of Wilmington.

StarNews staff are seeking ideas and feedback on future coverage of the community. A panel of speakers will include Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and long-time Northside resident E.B. Davis.

The event is free and will be held at DREAMS of Wilmington from 7-9pm at 901 Fanning St.