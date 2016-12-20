Related Program: 
CoastLine: Festive Food

By Dec 20, 2016
This edition of CoastLine is about food.  But it's not about the world food supply, ethical or nutritional food choices, or even food deserts.  Nope.  In honor of the holiday season, including but not limited to the Winter Solstice, Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanza, Pancha Ganapati, Human Light Day, and Newtonmas, we are celebrating food .  And to help us do that, we have two of the most celebrated chefs in Wilmington.

Guests:

Dean Neff opened PinPoint Restaurant in downtown Wilmington last year.  Since then, it has earned the distinction of Best Fine Dining Restaurant by Wilmington magazine.  And this year, Southern Living named it one of the Best New Southern Restaurants.  Pinpoint also hosts weekly Sunday Suppers to benefit charities and donates to a number of events and fundraisers.    contact:  dean@pinpointrestaurant.com

Info on Sunday Suppers which benefit local non-profits can be requested through info@pinpointrestaurant.com.

Manna is considered one of THE places to visit when celebrities come to Wilmington.  Opened in 2010, the restaurant buys local and is innovative at the bar and in the kitchen without taking itself too seriously.  You know this if you’ve ever dined there and ordered the Berry Manna Loaf – or the Beet Navy! Appetizer.  

Jameson Chavez, Executive Chef at Manna, started as the original sous chef, became chef de cuisine and and has now assumed the title of Executive Chef.   And he is credited on the restaurant’s website as not just being responsible for a huge part of the restaurant’s acclaim - - but for being the go-to carpenter, mechanic, and medic.  contact:  hames.13.jc@gmail.com

