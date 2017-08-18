Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: Fall Planting Season Is Almost Here (Despite The Current Tropical Soup)

With the region’s latest heat wave and the tropical soup that’s spawned Hurricane Gert and three other potential systems in the North Atlantic, it’s hard to think about getting outside and planting anything that isn’t zoned for a humid, subtropical climate. 

But fall will be here before you know it, and in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, fall is a great time to plant.  We find out why on this edition of CoastLine from our experts, and we hear about the latest garden trends, but most importantly, we get your gardening questions answered.

Guests:

Tom Ericson, Co-owner of The Transplanted Garden, a garden center and nursery in downtown Wilmington

Barbara Sullivan, Author of Garden Perennials for the Coastal South.  She is a prolific writer and lecturer on gardening in southeastern North Carolina.

