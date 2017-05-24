CoastLine: David Gessner On His New Book, Ultimate Glory, And Telling The Truth

Listen to CoastLine here.

David Gessner’s life is about the wild – and wildness. You may know him first as a nature writer from the books All The Wild That Remains or My Green Manifesto or The Tarball Chronicles or Return of the Osprey (there are five others books on the natural world). You may have seen him host the TV show "Call of the Wild" for National Geographic, or you may simply know him as a Professor and Chair of the Creative Writing Department at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. His body of work has garnered a long list of awards – including the John Burroughs Award for Best Nature Essay, a Pushcart Prize, and inclusion in Best American Nonrequired Reading. He is also the founder of the journal Ecotone.

If you’re meeting him for the first time, we unpack some of that on this edition of CoastLine, but we also explore a different kind of wildness with David Gessner. His newest book, Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth – is set for a June release.

Launch Party for Ultimate Glory:

June 6, 2017 at Wrightsville Beach Brewery, 7 - 9 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/112765262610292/