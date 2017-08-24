CoastLine: Confederate Monuments -- Teaching Tool Or Symbol Of White Supremacy?

This edition of CoastLine first aired Thursday, August 24, 2017. Listen here.

Within the City of Wilmington, statues and street names honoring key members of the Confederacy pepper the landscape. At the entrance to downtown Wilmington, on one corner stands a statue of George Davis, Confederate Attorney General. At a nearby intersection, a monument honoring soldiers of the Confederacy stands.

Just last week, vandals splattered red paint on both statues. It appeared, according to the Wilmington Police Department, that someone attached a rope to one statue – possibly in an effort to pull it down. This was a rather mild reflection of what’s happening in other parts of the southeast. Protestors have toppled Confederate memorials in cities around the South, including Durham, North Carolina. Some municipal leaders, like Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, have decided to bring them down on their own.

As it stands now, the statues in Wilmington will not come down legally. A North Carolina law passed in 2015 provides for the protection of monuments and memorials commemorating events, persons, and military service of North Carolina history. This effectively removes the power from communities to make any decisions about how Confederate monuments should be treated.

A recent poll from Public Policy Polling, which has a slight left-lean, shows President Donald Trump did not actually lose much ground among supporters after the violence over the statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. According to PPP analysis, 5% of Trump supporters say Latinos face the most discrimination in America. 16% say it’s African-Americans. But 45% of Trump voters say white people face the most discrimination in the U.S. When the same question is examined from a religious point of view, 54% of Trump supporters say Christians are the most-discriminated against group in America.

On this edition of CoastLine, we continue the public and local exploration about how Confederate statues and monuments should be treated – whether they should be removed because they represent the fight for slavery or whether taking down these statues is a wave of political correctness that is destroying important historical markers.

Guests:

Earl Sheridan is a Professor in the Department of Public and International Affairs, University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is also a member of Wilmington’s City Council – soon to complete his third four-year term.

Chris Fonvielle is an Associate Professor in the History Department, UNCW – where he specializes in the American Civil War, the Lower Cape Fear, and North Carolina history.

Monica Gisolfi is an Associate Professor in UNCW’s History Department with a focus on the history of the American South.

Emails from listeners that did not make it on the air:

Nancy writes: The statue of the Confederate soldiers is a sad and touching reminder of the lives of men lost on both sides of the tragic Civil War. It is a beautifully executed work and I just see it as a tribute to the memory of the Confederate dead. That war was fought over 150 years ago and the South lost. Most of the men who fought with the South were not slave owners. Only a small percentage, as I learned from the Ken Burns' documentary a few years ago on the Civil War, were slave owners. There are many monuments to the Northern soldiers and leaders on the northern side of the Mason/Dixon line, as well. I do think that it is a good idea to erect statues of Black Americans who have made contributions throughout the history of this country, but I do not believe the Confederate monuments should be removed.

My ancestors, including my great grandfather in Virginia, fought for the South. They were brave young men and I will not let anyone try to tell me that they were traitors and losers. Robert E. Lee was an honorable man who was a unifier after the war and had been admired by his men and even by General Grant. His tactical plans are still studied at West Point. The times were very different from now and I do not believe we can just erase the past but can learn from it. Why can't this controversial issue be brought to a public vote? That would seem to be the equitable and fair way to deal with it. I am a proud American and in no way condone the KKK or any white supremacy group. They are just causing more hard feelings and creating violence over this and related matters. It would seem a good idea to re-run that Ken Burns' documentary on The Civil War. It was so in depth and poignant presentation of this tragic event that divided a nation over 150 years ago. Let's leave history alone, learn from it, and move on to truly important current concerns in our community. Additional points: Two of my favorite books (and films) are "Gone With the Wind" and "To Kill a Mockingbird". As a child I learned from these writings/films that slavery was an evil institution and that its aftermath well into the 20th century has affected both blacks and whites. The issue of whether or not to remove the statues is not a simple black and white issue. There are many things to consider. Again, let's put it to a vote. And, yes, let's erect more statues to the achievements of African Americans. And, don't forget that the main thoroughfare through Wilmington (other than Market Street) is Martin Luther King Boulevard. Almost every city in the USA has an MLK Blvd.

Tom writes: Perhaps we should change our verbiage to 'move the confederate statues, perhaps to a North Carolina Museum of confederate history, instead of continually saying 'taking them down' which sounds like a permanent removal.

Bob writes: Agree with Earl and Chris re: alternative signage and "counter" monuments.

I was upset as a visiting child in '50s and '60s at the soldiers monument at Dock and 3rd (didn't see, as child, George Davis). Since moving here full time in '05, wanted to see some "counter information" to these -- e.g., monument of Galloway at 3rd and Market, say facing Davis from other side of 3rd. But not necessarily having the Confederate symbols removed. Why?

The Confederate monuments were indeed put up to glorify the "new south" revisionist version of history by, largely, descendants of Confederate vets. With appropriate additional information, per Earl and Chris, they can become venues for learning not simply about civil war but about the historical context of new south revisionists of late 19th cent. and after. Remove them, and we remove venues for learning about types of revisionist history supported by so-called civic groups--forms of history that had too much impact, to be sure.



Revisionist history by civic groups is one thing. By professional historians is another. Beware. I taught Amer. political thought for 30+ years, and am too familiar with the various versions of causes and consequences of the civil war. A revisionism that reverts to single causes -- e.g., white supremacy -- and discounts other causes (the nature of federalism and the disputes over state and Federal authority) fails to teach of the nuances of history.

Kevin writes: Monuments should go...not be added to. Statues are creepy. Stop the veneration building on all sides. Leave the discussions for history books and films and classrooms (and Coastline). OK in a museum, but not in our face.

Veronica writes: I'm a woman of color from a small, predominantly African American town in Alabama. My hometown square is centered around a confederate statue. As a Southerner and history lover, I used to fall into the camp of "balancing the narrative" approach. What changed my mind, and solidified my support of their removal, was the reminder that these monuments honor leaders of an armed revolt against the Republic--that LOST, to boot. Racial issues aside, where else do you see public veneration of what essentially amounts to treason?

Brian writes: Many of the people honored by these statues are military figures, and had very few accomplishments outside of their military careers. The statues often depict the subjects in military dress or even riding a horse.

If the people being memorialized had qualities worth memorializing, I feel the statues could be justified, but the singular reason for the presence of the statue is to honor their efforts to promote slavery.

J. Lorand writes: One expert commentator said, "These statues represent not who we are but who we were."

"We"? These monuments honor who white people were--that is, a collective organized to terrorize and exploit black people for centuries. These monuments invoke a sense of civic community that did and does exclude black people as rights-bearing citizens. Second, let us also remember the Wilmington Coup d'Etat of 1898, in which the same racially exclusive community that erected these statues overthrew the city's democratically elected and multi-racial government and terrorized African Americans. These statues not only simply recall history, but they also HONOR the fight against democracy and in favor of the exclusion of black people from the civic community. P.S. These statues were erected at ths height of the era of lynching. Their remaining in a place of honor is an insult and a deliberate act of aggression toward my ancestors, to my family and to our descendants. Imagine placing monuments to the Nazis all around the city, simply because they were a part of history.

Beth writes: After studying for many years (many years ago) with Dr. Joel Williamson at UNC, it occurs to me that white southerners are singularly the most successfully self-delusional collection of humans ever. My dad was a product of the carefully crafted, hyper-romantic rewriting of history perpetrated during the “redemption” era. Those delusions were embraced to justify Jim Crow, and negated any ownership of responsibility for the profound damage that flowed form an economic system based on slavery and later extreme discrimination. Unlike any other culture, we have a remarkable gift of romanticizing our ante-bellum roots to the exclusion of acknowledging the depth and breadth of the damage caused in planting them. Every celebration of the Azalea Festival troubles me.

As a good white southerner, I believed my dad’s stories of the “Old South.” His family was never one of means. They had no economic stake in the “old life” but believed because they believed the cultural myth of their time. As I began to explore the truth of our southern-ness, my dad joined my journey. To deny the darkness of these delusions is to perpetuate the harms done by multiple past generations.

Justin writes: As a Northern transplant, and one who was indoctrinated with the notion that the CSA was on the wrong side of history, I must say that the media perpetuation of the idea that the Confederacy was solely based on the idea on the protection and promotion of slavery is dangerous. Yes it was part and parcel but not the sole cause for secession and war. Additionally, there are many larger issues at hand rather than what statues are where and who wants them there or not. We have a completely inadequate President and cabinet, the threat of long-standing war and new wars, and people starving. Not to mention a whole host of local community issues, not the least of which is the high influx of heroin. Let's focus on the bigger issues. We can worry about statues later.

Josh writes: If the statues don't represent who we are today, why do so many take it as such an assault to bring then down? Also, whites and African Americans in the area have worked alongside each other in the fields for a very long time. Couldn't we create some monuments for the common workers to help unite us?