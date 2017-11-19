Related Program: 
CoastLine: Clyde Edgerton On How Conspiracy Of Silence Feeds Racial Divide

By 43 minutes ago
  • Clyde Edgerton
Clyde Edgerton has written ten novels, three of which are now movies.  Of those produced, his favorite is Killer Diller.  In 2013, he wrote a book of advice, Papadaddy’s Book for New Fathers, and he’s also written a memoir:  Solo:  My Adventures In The Air.  His short stories and essays have turned up in New York Times Magazine, Best American Short Stories, Southern Review, Oxford American, Garden & Gun – among others.

He has been a Guggenheim Fellow, he is a member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers and he is the Thomas S. Kenan III Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at The University of North Carolina Wilmington.   In 2016, he was inducted into the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame. 

During the Viet Nam War, he served as a forward air controller flying reconnaissance over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.  

Today, he is working on his eleventh novel, The Funeral Militia

