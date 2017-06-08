Related Program: 
CoastLine: Classical Music For Un-Classifieds

By 52 minutes ago
  (Dour-looking) Children playing the violin at the Suzuki Institute in 2011.
    (Dour-looking) Children playing the violin at the Suzuki Institute in 2011.
    Stilfehler / Wikimedia Commons

Many of us have heard that playing Mozart for a baby in utero can help with brain development.  We’ve heard that plants do better when classical music is played vs. hard rock. 

We’ve seen reports that classical music can help medical patients heal faster.   There was even an article about how classical music can relax your dog.  But for those who weren’t raised with classical music or who are not musicians themselves, the genre can seem daunting, exclusive – maybe even boring – and for old people. 

On this edition of CoastLine, we invited listeners to use my expansive ignorance as their gateway.  The intention:  to kick open the door to classical for all those who may, perhaps, be intrigued but are embarrassed that they couldn’t explain what a movement is or why people don’t clap in between them. 

Guests:

Barbara McKenzie, Artistic Director, Chamber Music Wilmington and classical pianist 

Bob Workmon, WHQR Program Director and Music Director

Resources:

DREAMS of Wilmington:  http://dreamswilmington.org/

Cape Fear Music Teachers Association:  http://www.capefearmta.org/

UNCW Community Music Academy:  http://uncw.edu/music/academics/cma/

classical music
Barbara McKenzie
Bob Workmon
Communique: Bach(s), Brahms, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Dvorak, Shostakovich...Port City Music Fest #9

By May 31, 2017
Port City Music Festival

The first notes for the 9th Annual Port City Music Festival will ring out on Sunday, June 4, kicking off more than 7 performances over 8 days-over 30 pieces of music. Tickets are not needed for the performances-except Kenan Chapel at Landfall because of space-and all performances are free. The Kenan Chapel at Landfall tickets are available at the Northeast Library (they go fast). Here is the basic performance schedule; see the full schedule, including pieces and performers, here

Communique: Pity Us By The Sea | Barbara McKenzie Musically Inspired By Poet Samuel Menashe

By Jun 1, 2017
Academy of American Poets

Barbara McKenzie says everyone has a magical NPR moment-when you hear something on NPR that just knocks you off your feet and makes a huge impact on your mind, your heart, even your life. That moment for Barbara came when she heard poet Samuel Menashe on NPR's Weekend Edition. He was being interviewed because he received the Poetry Foundation's Neglected Masters Award. This sent Barbara, a concert pianist, into the world of composing. She composed a song cycle to bring sound to 11 of Menashe's poems. She hadn't composed before-and she hasn't composed since. Hear a short interview with Barbara above and a longer one below, along with her compositions. 