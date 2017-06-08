CoastLine: Classical Music For Un-Classifieds

Listen to CoastLine here.

Many of us have heard that playing Mozart for a baby in utero can help with brain development. We’ve heard that plants do better when classical music is played vs. hard rock.

We’ve seen reports that classical music can help medical patients heal faster. There was even an article about how classical music can relax your dog. But for those who weren’t raised with classical music or who are not musicians themselves, the genre can seem daunting, exclusive – maybe even boring – and for old people.

On this edition of CoastLine, we invited listeners to use my expansive ignorance as their gateway. The intention: to kick open the door to classical for all those who may, perhaps, be intrigued but are embarrassed that they couldn’t explain what a movement is or why people don’t clap in between them.

Guests:

Barbara McKenzie, Artistic Director, Chamber Music Wilmington and classical pianist

Bob Workmon, WHQR Program Director and Music Director

Resources:

DREAMS of Wilmington: http://dreamswilmington.org/

Cape Fear Music Teachers Association: http://www.capefearmta.org/

UNCW Community Music Academy: http://uncw.edu/music/academics/cma/