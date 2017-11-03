CoastLine Candidate Interviews: Kure Beach Mayor (Hald) and Oak Island Town Council (Lindsey, Bach)

Listen to candidates Chris Hald for Mayor of Kure Beach and Kevin Lindsey and John Bach for Oak Island Town Council.

On this edition of the CoastLine Candidate Interviews, our focus is largely on Oak Island in Brunswick County. We meet Kevin Lindsey and John Bach – both running for a seat on Town Council there.

But first, we spend some time with one of the two contenders for Mayor in the Town of Kure Beach. Emilie Swearingen, the current mayor, is running again. However, she’s seeking to rejoin Kure Beach government as a Commissioner – a role she played before becoming Mayor. That means the field is open. Craig Bloszinsky, a current member of Council, is pursuing that seat as is a political newcomer in Kure Beach: Chris Hald.

Segment 1: Chris Hald, Kure Beach Mayoral Candidate

Listen to Chris Hald here.

Kure Beach is the smallest of the three beach towns in New Hanover County – sandwiched between Fort Fisher and Carolina Beach. It is governed by a Mayor and a Town Council of four Commissioners.

Chris Hald has lived in Texas, Colorado, New York, Honduras and Georgia before landing in Kure Beach. He served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer for four years. He’s also worked in the service industry including at the Rainbow Room, the Swiss Drake Hotel, the New Yorker Hotel, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Segment 2: Kevin Lindsey, Oak Island Town Council Candidate

Listen to Kevin Lindsey here.

Oak Island, a beach town in Brunswick County, boasts a year-round population of about 7700. During the summer months, including day-trippers, that number can swell to 50,000.

There are two open seats on Oak Island’s Town Council this year; there are seven names on the ballot. Earlier this week, one of the candidates, Natasha Tatum, told us she is no longer an active candidate. Because of the late date, however, her name will still appear on the ballot. Incumbent Loman Scott is running for re-election. Dara Royal, who was appointed to fill out Jim Medlin’s term after he moved away from the area, is not running.

Kevin Lindsey is one of the six active candidates hoping for one of those two seats on Oak Island’s Town Council.

He is a retired public school educator and principal of 40 years. He retired with his wife, Bettie, four years ago – after vacationing on Oak Island for many years. He is the current Treasurer for Oak Island Beach Preservation. He also volunteers for Oak Island Water Rescue. While he says he’s worked with others on political campaigns, this is his first run at elected office.

Segment 3: John Bach - Oak Island Town Council Candidate

Listen to John Bach here.

John Bach is a former Superintendent at Moorestown Township Public Schools in New Jersey. He says he’s volunteered on Oak Island’s Comprehensive Planning Committee, Beach and Inlet Committee, Par 3 Golf Committee, and is a member of the Communities In Schools Board.

Loman Scott, David Purser, Darrell Posey, and Clarissa Cope declined interview invitations. Natasha Tatum scheduled an interview then later told us she is no longer an active candidate.