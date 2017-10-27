CoastLine Candidate Interviews: GenX and Carolina Beach - Hanson and Pierce

Listen to CoastLine here.

Our focus here is again on Carolina Beach – the largest beach town in New Hanover County. At an estimated population of about 6,000, the town is more than double the size of the county's next largest, Wrightsville Beach. Median household income is around $60,000 -- higher than nearby Wilmington.

Two people seeking one of the two open seats on Carolina Beach Town Council are with us today: Tammy Hanson and LeAnn Pierce. We will meet them in segments 2 and 3.

But first: with developments on GenX and the local drinking water supply coming to light almost daily, we thought it might be an appropriate time to check in on that front with WHQR Reporter Vince Winkel – who has been covering the story since the StarNews broke it in June.

Segment 1: WHQR's Vince Winkel - GenX update

Listen to the GenX update here.

Segment 2: Tammy Hanson, Carolina Beach Town Council

Listen to Tammy Hanson here.

Tammy Hanson has lived in Carolina Beach for 22 years, where she raised two children. She now has two grandchildren. She served on the last land use plan committee from 2006 to 2007 for Carolina Beach. She also served three years as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner and she is currently on the town’s marketing committee. While raising her two girls, she says she’s done volunteer work at local schools and she volunteered for three years as Coordinator for the Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project.

She works as a Realtor.

Segment 3: LeAnn Pierce -- Carolina Beach Town Council

Listen to LeAnn Pierce here.

LeAnn Pierce was first elected to Town Council in 2013. Over the last four years, she has also served as Mayor Pro Tem. She’s lived in Carolina Beach nearly three decades, where she raised two sons, and she’s owned the Drifter’s Reef Hotel for the past 23 years. She has also served as the hotel representative to the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority for the past six years, as alternate to the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, as the council representative to the Water and Sewer Authority and the council liaison to the Police Advisory Committee. Before she was elected to council, she served on the Board of Adjustments for Carolina Beach and was Vice-chair of the Planning and Zoning Committee.