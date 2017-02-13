Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: Brunswick County Schools Face Unique Challenges, Depsite Improving Dropout Rates

By 26 seconds ago
  • https://www.cisbrunswick.org/
    Students from Communities In Schools and Brunswick County School’s 21st Century Community Learning Center hosts an exhibition to display STEM projects at Shallotte Middle School.
    Communities In Schools, Brunswick County

In the Brunswick County School System, there are 19 schools.  Two academic years ago, in 2014-15, 158 kids dropped out of school.  The following year, 21 fewer kids – 137 -- dropped out.  That lowers the dropout rate less than a half a percentage point, but on a practical level, it means there are twenty-one more students that have a shot at getting their high school diploma. 

The positive trend is attributable to a pretty broad range of factors, say officials.  And on this edition of CoastLine, we explore some of those factors and what those charged with keeping local children on the right path are learning about how to do that. 

Guests: 

Deanne Meadows is the Assistant Superintendent and the Chief Academic Officer for Brunswick County Public Schools.

Bonnie Jordan is the Executive Director of Communities In Schools, Brunswick County, launched in 1995.

Resources: 

https://www.cisbrunswick.org/

http://www.bcswan.net/

Tags: 
Brunswick County Public Schools
Communities in Schools
Bonnie Jordan
Dr. Deanne Meadows
CoastLine

Related Content

CoastLine: The Evolving Field of Special Education

By Jan 27, 2017
UNCW

As North Carolina legislators begin a new long session in Raleigh, both political parties have pointed to education as an area needing attention.  The first day of the session, Republican lawmakers filed a bill in the House to address class sizes.  That’s because last year, a newly-passed law reduced maximum class size – but came with no additional state funding.  That left some school systems looking down the barrel of cutting in other areas – such as arts and physical education.  That will be addressed this session.  And Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has listed education – particularly

CoastLine: Wilmington Parks Bond & Brunswick County School Bond

By Isabelle Shepherd Oct 12, 2016
www.bcswan.net

  ----------------------------------------------------------

Segment One

Rachel Lewis Hilburn: How much is the Brunswick County school system asking voters to approve in debt this November?

Deanne Meadows: The bond is actually $152 million, and it will cover all nineteen of our schools. Every school will receive some sort of funding out of that $152 million.

CoastLine: Distrust of the Media

By Nov 11, 2016

Throughout election season, Donald Trump referred to the media as "dishonest and crooked." But that assessment is not limited to the President-elect. 