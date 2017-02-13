CoastLine: Brunswick County Schools Face Unique Challenges, Depsite Improving Dropout Rates

Listen to CoastLine here.

In the Brunswick County School System, there are 19 schools. Two academic years ago, in 2014-15, 158 kids dropped out of school. The following year, 21 fewer kids – 137 -- dropped out. That lowers the dropout rate less than a half a percentage point, but on a practical level, it means there are twenty-one more students that have a shot at getting their high school diploma.

The positive trend is attributable to a pretty broad range of factors, say officials. And on this edition of CoastLine, we explore some of those factors and what those charged with keeping local children on the right path are learning about how to do that.

Guests:

Deanne Meadows is the Assistant Superintendent and the Chief Academic Officer for Brunswick County Public Schools.

Bonnie Jordan is the Executive Director of Communities In Schools, Brunswick County, launched in 1995.

Resources:

https://www.cisbrunswick.org/

http://www.bcswan.net/