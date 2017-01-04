Related Program: 
CoastLine

CoastLine: The Ability Spectrum -- from Olympic athlete to death

By 49 minutes ago
Related Program: 
CoastLine
  • UNCW Associate Professor Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock examines emodiment questions and stigma surrounding disabilities.
    African-American patron going in colored entrance of the Crescent Theatre in Belzoni, Mississippi, on a Saturday afternoon in 1938. Are there parallels between accessible accommodations for people with disabilities and racial biases?
    Marion Post Wolcott / Library of Congress

When you think about disability and how you define it, what comes to mind?  A child who doesn’t learn through conventional methods?  An older person who struggles to get groceries from the car to the front door?  Do you imagine a person in a wheelchair? 

One disability researcher says our binary view of ability or lack of it is misguided; ability spans a spectrum from Olympic-level athleticism to death – and we’re all somewhere on that spectrum.  On this edition of CoastLine, we explore how we look at disability and what impact those views have on all of us. 

Guest:

Julie Ann Scott-Pollock is an Associate Professor of Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington.  She studies personal narratives of embodiment and identity and looks at physical disability, eating disorders, and aging and memory.

Tags: 
Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock
UNCW
Disabilities
Americans with Disabilities Act
CoastLine

Related Content

Communique: Performer With Autism Works Against Anxiety & Low Self-Esteem Through Comedy

By Gina Gambony Dec 12, 2016
Dylan Patterson/Theatre for All

Allon Nir was diagnosed with high-functioning autism when he was 26 years old; up until that point, doctors weren't sure what to make of him. Allon reflects on his condition and why he loves comic performing, even though performing might seem like the last thing he would want to do. Comedy can be especially brutal to the self-esteem, but comedy is Allon's favorite genre.

CoastLine: Sea Level Rise in the Cape Fear

By Dec 16, 2016
Robert Parr

North Carolina has a controversial history when it comes to its willingness to accept and plan for sea level rise.  In 2012, the state legislature enacted a multi-year moratorium on considering data from a science panel for future planning and policymaking.  That moratorium has since lifted and a new study out last year, looking at the next 30 years, is now accepted as a reasonable basis for policymaking.

CoastLine: After Election Season, Resolving Conflict at the Thanksgiving Table

By Nov 17, 2016
"Crazy Thanksgiving" by Louish Pixel on Flickr Creative Commons -- https://www.flickr.com/photos/louish/

Did you vote for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Gary Johnson, or Jill Stein?

Are you pro-life or pro-choice?

How do you feel about immigration? Do you refer to people living in the United States illegally as illegal aliens or people who are undocumented?  