CoastLine: The Ability Spectrum -- from Olympic athlete to death

When you think about disability and how you define it, what comes to mind? A child who doesn’t learn through conventional methods? An older person who struggles to get groceries from the car to the front door? Do you imagine a person in a wheelchair?

One disability researcher says our binary view of ability or lack of it is misguided; ability spans a spectrum from Olympic-level athleticism to death – and we’re all somewhere on that spectrum. On this edition of CoastLine, we explore how we look at disability and what impact those views have on all of us.

Guest:

Julie Ann Scott-Pollock is an Associate Professor of Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. She studies personal narratives of embodiment and identity and looks at physical disability, eating disorders, and aging and memory.