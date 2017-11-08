Close Races For Wilmington City Council

By 39 minutes ago
  • Kevin O'Grady (left) as the election results come in at City Hall on Tuesday night.
    Kevin O'Grady (left) as the election results come in at City Hall on Tuesday night.
    Vince Winkel / WHQR

There were some tight races for three spots on the Wilmington City Council last night. However, it was the familiar names that were victorious. 

Incumbent Kevin O’Grady came out on top among the nine candidates running for city council.

“I can tell you what the voters have been saying. They are very concerned about over-development, they think we have developed too fast for our roads and damaging our greenery, and we do have to strike a better balance there. The second thing they have talked about a lot is the opioid crisis.”

Charlie Rivenbark was re-elected to his council seat, finishing second in the race.

Clifford D. Barnett finished third, winning a city council slot by narrowly defeating Deb Hays.

Tags: 
2017 Elections

Related Content

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo Scores 6th Term

By 1 hour ago

The City of Wilmington will see Mayor Bill Saffo embark on his sixth term. He defeated challenger Todd Zola with about 85 percent of the vote.

Municipal Elections Struggle To Engage Voters

By Nov 6, 2017

Tuesday, November 7th is Election Day – which means that people living inside city or town limits have local leaders to choose. 

It’s hard to engage voters in municipal election years.  In New Hanover County, voter turnout  is trending downward.   Since 2011, turnout has dropped from 17% to 10%.  Brunswick and Pender Counties seem to hold steady with just over 20 percent of voters coming to the polls.

But this year, some galvanizing issues have ignited controversy.  Whether it translates to higher voter turnout is yet to be determined.    