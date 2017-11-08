Close Races For Wilmington City Council

Listen to this story here

There were some tight races for three spots on the Wilmington City Council last night. However, it was the familiar names that were victorious.

Incumbent Kevin O’Grady came out on top among the nine candidates running for city council.

“I can tell you what the voters have been saying. They are very concerned about over-development, they think we have developed too fast for our roads and damaging our greenery, and we do have to strike a better balance there. The second thing they have talked about a lot is the opioid crisis.”

Charlie Rivenbark was re-elected to his council seat, finishing second in the race.

Clifford D. Barnett finished third, winning a city council slot by narrowly defeating Deb Hays.