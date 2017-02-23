Cinematique Presents: "A United Kingdom"

Monday, April 17 - Wednesday, April 19

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Based on extraordinary true events. In 1947, Seretse Khama, the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams, a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. The latter had recently introduced the policy of apartheid and found the notion of a biracial couple ruling a neighboring country intolerable. South Africa threatened the British by either thwarting the couple or by denying access to South African uranium and gold and faced the risk of South Africa invading Botswana.

The result is a rich, stirring look at one of modern society's most enduring -- and yes, inspirational -- marriages, underpinned by political machinations that remain all too relevant. -Kate Erbland indieWire An interracial romance between a British clerk and African royalty highights a historical flashpoint and offers a primo acting showcase for Oyelowo and Pike. It's a defiant cry from the heart. -Peter Travers Rolling Stone

Read more about A United Kingdom HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )