Cinematique Presents: "Toni Erdmann"

Monday, March 27 - Wednesday, March 29

The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre

Monday - Wednesday 3 pm and 7 pm

NOTE: This is in the smaller Stein Theatre so advance ticket purchase is recommended (in person at the Thalian Box Office or online - see below).

Winfried doesn't see much of his working daughter Ines. The suddenly student-less music teacher decides to surprise her with a visit after the death of his old dog. It's an awkward move because serious career woman Ines is working on an important project as a corporate strategist in Bucharest. The geographical change doesn't help the two to see more eye to eye. Practical joker Winfried loves to annoy his daughter with corny pranks. What's worse are his little jabs at her routine lifestyle of long meetings, hotel bars and performance reports. Father and daughter reach an impasse, and Winfried agrees to return home to Germany. Enter flashy "Toni Erdmann": Winfried's smooth-talking alter ego. Disguised in a tacky suit, weird wig and even weirder fake teeth, Toni barges into Ines' professional life, claiming to be her CEO's life coach. As Toni, Winfried is bolder and doesn't hold back, but Ines meets the challenge. The harder they push, the closer they become. In all the madness, Ines begins to understand that her eccentric father might deserve some place in her life after all.

From the critics:

Comedies are supposed to be short, but this German farce... succeeds by virtue of its endlessness-like its hero, an aging piano teacher and irrepressible joker, the movie keeps bugging you and bugging you until you can't help but laugh. -J. R. Jones Chicago Reader A comedy with just as many moments of sadness, disaffection, and humiliation as there are laughs, the film never shies away from awkward human strangeness. This is how it sticks, and sticks the ending. -Dave White TheWrap

Read more about Toni Erdmann HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )