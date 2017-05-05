Cinematique Presents: "Their Finest"

Monday, June 19- Wednesday, June 21

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7:00 pm

Wednesday at 4:00 pm

With London emptied of its men now fighting at the Front of World War II, Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) is hired by the British Ministry of Information as a “slop” scriptwriter charged with bringing “a woman’s touch” to morale-boosting propaganda films. Her natural flair quickly gets her noticed by dashing movie producer Buckley (Sam Claflin) whose path would never have crossed hers in peacetime. As bombs are dropping all around them, Catrin, Buckley and a colorful crew work furiously to make a film that will warm the hearts of the nation.

From the critics:

There aren't many movies about the propaganda machine during the Second World War, but Lone Scherfig's smart, heartwarming take on the efforts of the British film industry makes up for the sparse coverage. - Anne T. Donahue Globe and Mail Arterton brings grace and understatement to Catrin's gradual belief in herself and in the magic of movies, while Claflin reveals maturity and dry humor that will be a surprise for audiences who know him primarily from his Hunger Games role. -David Rooney Hollywood Reporter

