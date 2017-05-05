Cinematique Presents: "The Sense of an Ending"

Monday, May 22 - Wednesday, May 24

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7:00 pm

Wednesday at 4:00 pm

Tony Webster (Jim Broadbent) leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love (Charlotte Rampling) and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago. Based on the novel of the same name by Julian Barnes. The Sense of an Ending is a gently humorous film surrounding a mystery. https://youtu.be/pYLNTQGpNQ0

From the critics:

This is an introspective story about finding closure, and it's nice that the filmmakers avoid ramping up the narrative to push a big emotional climax. Instead, it's in the small moments that the film rings true. -Rich Cline Contactmusic.com Beyond Broadbent's rich portrait of Tony's wide-eyed surprise and bumbling reassessments, Batra has found various deft ways of making Barnes's points about time and memory ... -Kate Taylor Globe and Mail

Read more about The Sense of an Ending HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )