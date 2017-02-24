Cinematique Presents: "The Salesman"

Monday, March 20 - Wednesday, March 22

The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre

​Monday - Wednesday at 4 pm and 7 pm

NOTE: This is in the smaller Stein Theatre so advance ticket purchase is recommended (in person at the Thalian Box Office or online - see below).

Forced to leave their apartment due to a dangerous construction project in a neighboring building, a young Iranian couple moves to the center of Tehran where they become embroiled in a life-altering situation involving the previous tenant. Directed by Asghar Farhadi, who also helmed the Oscar-winning feature A Separation.

From the critics:

An exquisite, closely studied moral fable about our tendency to confuse love with ownership and our willingness in the face of felt humiliation to disavow empathy, understanding, and concern for our neighbor.

-Tirdad Derakhshani Philadelphia Inquirer

Tightly focused, rather than broad-gauge brilliant, and another instance of this superb filmmaker turning elusive motivations and the mysteries of personality into gripping drama.

-Joe Morgenstern Wall Street Journal

Learn more about The Salesman HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.