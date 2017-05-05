Cinematique Presents: "A Quiet Passion"

Monday, June 12 - Wednesday, June 14

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7:00 pm

Wednesday at 4:00 pm

Cynthia Nixon delivers a triumphant performance as Emily Dickinson as she personifies the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Acclaimed British director Terence Davies (House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea) exquisitely evokes Dickinson's deep attachment to her close-knit family along with the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended in her poetry.

From the critics:

"A Quiet Passion" is the work of a master craftsman whose interest has always been the ways outer reality frames and shapes our inner landscapes. -Ty Burr

Boston Globe Cynthia Nixon is simply magnificent as Emily Dickinson in director Terence Davies' gentle yet subversively fierce and funny look at the life and art of the great American poet. -Peter Travers Rolling Stone

Read more about "A Quiet Passion" HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )