Cinematique Presents: "Paterson"

Monday, April 10 - Wednesday, April 12

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey--they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura's world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily. Paterson loves Laura and she loves him. He supports her newfound ambitions; she champions his gift for poetry. The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

From the critics:

Adam Driver gives his loveliest, most lyrical performance in this Jim Jarmusch film-one of the year's best-that takes its good, sweet time working its way into your mind and heart. But when it does, you're a goner. -Peter Travers Rolling Stone Paterson is easily one of Jarmusch's most accomplished films. He portrays the life of the mind and the workings of the creative soul as a kind of secret love affair, a deep, hidden well inside the most ordinary, mundane existence. -Tirdad Derakhshani Philadelphia Inquirer

Read more about Paterson HERE.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )