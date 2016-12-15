Cinematique Presents: Oscar Shorts 2017

By Dec 15, 2016

Monday, February 13th - Wednesday, February 15th

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday, February 13th, 7 pm - Live Action Shorts     

Tuesday, February 14th, 7 pm – Animated Shorts

Wednesday, February 15th, 4 pm – Documentary Shorts A

Wednesday, February 15th, 7 pm – Documentary Shorts B

The 89th Annual Academy Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24th. Once these films are announced Cinematique of Wilmington will have more information regarding each nomination. Check back for updates, and in the meantime, learn more about the 89th Annual Academy Awards HERE.

