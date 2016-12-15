Cinematique Presents: "Nocturnal Animals"

Monday, January 9th -Wednesday, January 11th

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday through Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Nocturnal Animals has been nominated for many film festival awards, and has been nominated for three Golden Globes. A successful Los Angeles art-gallery owner's idyllic life is marred by the constant traveling of her handsome second husband. While he is away, she is shaken by the arrival of a manuscript written by her first husband, who she has not seen in years. The manuscript tells the story of a teacher who finds a trip with his family turning into a nightmare. As Susan reads the book, it forces her to examine her past and confront some dark truths. Stars Jack Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (Rated R, Runtime: 115 minutes)

From the Critics:

“Tom Ford hits it out of the park with a stunning film noir that resonates with ghostly, poetic terror. Don't overthink what Ford has so cunningly crafted. Surrender to it.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“It's a tale bluntly told that arouses intense, evanescent emotion and then leaves you haunted, long afterward, by provocative but arguably answerable questions.” – Michael O’Sullivan, Washington Post

Learn more about Nocturnal Animals HERE.