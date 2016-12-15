Cinematique Presents: "Loving"

Monday, January 16th - Wednesday, January 18th

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday through Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving fell in love and were married in 1958. They grew up in Central Point, a small town in Virginia that was more integrated than surrounding areas in the American South. Yet it was the state of Virginia, where they were making their home and starting a family, that first jailed and then banished them. Richard and Mildred relocated with their children to the inner city of Washington, D.C., but the family ultimately tries to find a way back to Virginia. Featuring standout performances by Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, who have both been nominated for Golden Globes.

From The Critics:

“Nichols is one of today's finest rural storytellers, and he never wavers in his approach, going small where others would go grandiose. Loving is an exercise in restraint befitting the quiet couple at its center.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News

“A resplendent and remarkably subtle, yet deeply affecting, drama about the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage.” – Tridad Derakhshani, Philadelphia Inquirer

Learn more about Loving HERE.