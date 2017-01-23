Cinematique Presents: "Lion"

Monday, February 20 - Wednesday, February 22

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday, at 4 pm (The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre)

Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman star in the true story of Saroo Brierley, who was adopted by an Australian couple after being separated from his family in India at the age of five, and then located his original home using Google Earth 25 years later. Adapted from Brierley's own book, A Long Way Home, by screenwriter Luke Davies, Lion is directed by Garth Davis. Already a winner of festival and critics’ awards and nominated for scores more, don’t miss this crowd-pleaser. (Rated PG, runtime 120 minutes)

From the Critics:

"‘Lion’ is a complex movie, with its profound themes of home and identity, and its tonally disparate halves. A smartly understated approach to Brierley's story holds it all together.” -Stephanie Merry, Washington Post “Once in a while, a movie comes along that is so touching and sincere, without a moment of false emotion or manipulative self-indulgence, that it establishes squatters’ rights and moves into your heart to stay.” -Rex Reed, NY Observer

