Cinematique Presents: "Jackie"

Monday, February 27 – Friday, March 3

The Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre

Monday–Friday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Jackie is a searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (remarkably portrayed by Natalie Portman). Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband's assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband's legacy and the world of "Camelot" that they created and loved so well. (Rated R, runtime 95 minutes)

From the Critics:

“Jackie would have been an exceptionally smart, intriguing movie as an astutely conceived, well-crafted meditation on political mythmaking. In Larraín and Portman's hands, it becomes something deeper and more emotionally potent.” - Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

“Eschewing standard biopic form at every turn, this brilliantly constructed, diamond-hard character study observes the exhausted, conflicted Jackie as she attempts to disentangle her own perspective, her own legacy, and, perhaps hardest of all, her own grief from a tragedy shared by millions.” -Guy Lodge, Variety

