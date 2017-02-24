Cinematique Presents: "I Am Not Your Negro"

Monday, April 3 - Wednesday, April 5

Thalian Hall Main Stage

Monday - Wednesday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends-Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin's death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of his manuscript. Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin's original words and flood of rich archival material. I Am Not Your Negro is a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter. It is a film that questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond. And, ultimately, by confronting the deeper connections between the lives and assassination of these three leaders, Baldwin and Peck have produced a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for.

From the critics:

An incisive, biting cultural analysis, a psychological examination of a nation - including its culture and institutions - in denial of its own social constructs of race and racism, created to divide us. -Katie Walsh Tribune News Service It is an urgent, gut-wrenching film that doesn't sugarcoat the truth. America's race problem is all of our problem, it argues, and will not change until all of us step up and take responsibility for our role in it. -Adam Graham Detroit News

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee )