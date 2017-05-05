Cinematique Presents: "Frantz"

Monday, June 5 - Friday, June 9

The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre (This is in the smaller Stein Theatre so advance ticket purchase is recommended (in person at the Thalian Box Office or online - see below).

Monday - Friday at 7:00 pm

Wednesday at 4:00 pm

Set in Germany and France in the immediate aftermath of the First World War, (1914-1918), Frantz recalls the mourning period that follows great national tragedies as seen through the eyes of the war’s “lost generation”: Anna (21 year-old Paula Beer in a breakthrough performance), a bereft young German woman whose fiancé, Frantz, was killed during trench warfare, and Adrien (Pierre Niney, Yves Saint Laurent), a French veteran of the war who shows up mysteriously in her town, placing flowers on Frantz’s grave. What follows is a surprising exploration of how Ozon's characters’ wrestle with their conflicting feelings - survivor’s guilt, anger at one’s losses, the overriding desire for happiness despite everything that has come before, and the longing for sexual, romantic and familial attachments

From the critics:

Shot in black and white, the movie occasionally blossoms into color at moments that make perfect sense, when monochromatic mourning is replaced by something like hope. – Chris Nashawaty Entertainment Weekly "Frantz" contains revelations unrelated to the manner in which it protects, and then peels away, its central mystery. Ultimately, it addresses the question: Why go on living when life itself betrays us? -Michael O'Sullivan Washington Post

