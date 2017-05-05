Cinematique Presents: "Frantz"

Monday, June 5 - Friday, June 9

The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre (This is in the smaller Stein Theatre so advance ticket purchase is recommended (in person at the Thalian Box Office or online - see below).

Monday - Friday at 7:00 pm

Wednesday at 4:00 pm

Set in Germany and France in the immediate aftermath of the First World War, (1914-1918), Frantz recalls the mourning period that follows great national tragedies as seen through the eyes of the war’s “lost generation”: Anna (21 year-old Paula Beer in a breakthrough performance), a bereft young German woman whose fiancé, Frantz, was killed during trench warfare, and Adrien (Pierre Niney, Yves Saint Laurent), a French veteran of the war who shows up mysteriously in her town, placing flowers on Frantz’s grave. What follows is a surprising exploration of how Ozon's characters’ wrestle with their conflicting feelings - survivor’s guilt, anger at one’s losses, the overriding desire for happiness despite everything that has come before, and the longing for sexual, romantic and familial attachments

 

 

https://youtu.be/Mytb1Ms7KLI

From the critics:

Shot in black and white, the movie occasionally blossoms into color at moments that make perfect sense, when monochromatic mourning is replaced by something like hope.

Chris Nashawaty  Entertainment Weekly

"Frantz" contains revelations unrelated to the manner in which it protects, and then peels away, its central mystery. Ultimately, it addresses the question: Why go on living when life itself betrays us?

-Michael O'Sullivan Washington Post

Read more about Frantz HERE

 

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM,  910-632-2285 or visit at 310 Chestnut Street. Advance ticket purchase available – no extra charge to purchase in advance by phone or in person at the Thalian Box Office. Tickets are also available at the Thalian Hall Website.

Admission is $7 (+ tax and $1 ticketing fee ) 

