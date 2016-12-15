Cinematique Presents: "The Eagle Huntress"

Monday, January 30th - Friday, February 3rd

The Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre

Monday through Friday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Aishol-pan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter and rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. While there are many old Kazakh eagle hunters who vehemently reject the idea of any female taking part in their ancient tradition, Aisholpan's father, Nurgaiv, believes that a girl can do anything a boy can, as long as she's determined.

From the Critics:

“Factor in the feel-good story, Bell's bracing cinematography, and his meticulous observance of the villagers' customs and environments, and the film becomes a multilayered exploration of dignity, perseverance, and progress.” – Leah Pickett, Chicago Reader

“In form and content, then, this is a movie that expands your sense of what is possible. A girl can hunt with an eagle. A camera can fly.” – A.O. Scott, The New York Times

Learn more about The Eagle Huntress HERE.