Cinematique Presents: "Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened"

Monday, February 6th - Friday, February 10th

The Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre

Monday through Friday at 7 pm

Wednesday at 4 pm

Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along" opened in November 1981 to scathing reviews and closed after just 16 performances. Despite its inauspicious beginnings, the musical's score has grown to become one of the composer's most beloved. Archival footage of the rehearsals along with interviews with the cast -- as well as Sondheim himself and director Harold Prince -- tell the tale of this infamous production.

From the Critics:

“The story of a legendary, rare theatrical failure from Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince doubles as an inspiring tale of ambition, youth and why we make art.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“A love letter to the theater-and a deeply poignant one at that-Lonny Price's sentimental documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened... is a bittersweet gem.” – Christ Nashawaty, Entertainment Weekly

Learn more about The Best Worst Thing that Ever Could Have Happened HERE.