Brunswick County Municipal Election Results 2017

Bald Head Island (Village)

The Village of Bald Head Island is part of Brunswick County and only accessible by boat. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the Island’s year-round population at about 175 people. This year, no one challenged multi-term Mayor Andy Sayre, although 44% of voters wrote in current Council Member Kit Adcock for Mayor. Sayre will keep his seat, though, by a ten-point margin. The one open seat on Village Council will be filled by Betsi Stephen.

Belville (Town)

Mayor Mike Allen faced no challenger this year and will fill that role for another two years. The two open seats on Belville’s Town Council will be filled by the only candidates – both incumbents -- who ran: Donna Schardien and Noreen Slattery.

Boiling Spring Lakes (City)

In the City of Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County, Steven Barger and Guy Auger won the two open seats. Mayor Craig Caster ran unopposed and will serve another term.

Bolivia (Town)

Mayor Ella Jane Marston faced a challenge by Edward McKeithan this year in the Town of Bolivia. She kept her seat by a wide margin – winning 69% of the vote. While there are four open seats on the town’s Board of Aldermen this year – only three candidates ran: Jeff Gibby, Robert Mercer, and Dewey Smith. The fourth – the most popular write-in candidate is Warren Knox – with eleven votes.

Caswell Beach Commissioner (Town)

Four people ran for two open seats on the Caswell Beach Town Council. Incumbents Marti Hardy and George Kassler will keep their seats.

Holden Beach (Town)

Alan Holden will be Mayor again of the Town that bears his family name. Since the town does not stagger the terms of Commissioners, all five seats were up for grabs with seven candidates in the field. Ashley Royal did not run again. Incumbents Peter Freer and John Fletcher won re-election. Ken Kyser did not. will fill a seat that’s been vacant.

The Town held a referendum on whether to lengthen Commissioners’ terms to four years and to stagger them – so that all of Council is no longer up for election every two years. 68% of voters approved that change.

Leland (Town)

Brenda Bozeman kept her seat as Mayor of Leland. Five people were on the ballot for the two open seats on council – although one of those candidates – Shirley Lawler – told us she was not an active candidate. Incumbents Bob Corriston and Pat Batleman easily won re-election.

Navassa (Town)

Mayor Eulis Willis faced challenges this year from Jerry Merrick – who ran against Willis in 2013 – and Ella Beatty. He kept his seat.

Navassa Commissioners in District 1 will be Minnie Brown and Tony Burgess.

Northwest (City)

Incumbent James Knox and Scott Richards competed for the mayoral seat in the City of Northwest. Knox won by about 60%. Sheila Grady, Chip Carroll, and Aaron Perkins will serve on City Council in Northwest.

Oak Island (Town)

Mayor Cin Brochure faced a challenge by Kenny Rogers – which she easily trounced. And while seven names appeared on the ballot for the two open seats, only six of those were active candidates. Incumbent Loman Scott won re-election. The other incumbent, Dara Royal, was filling out an unexpired term and did not run. John Bach, the top vote-getter in the race, will fill that seat.

Ocean Isle Beach (Town)

Mayor Debbie Smith ran unopposed. Four people competed for two open commissioner spots: Incumbent Carolyn Blythe will serve another term. Wayne Rowell takes the other open seat.

Shallotte (Town)

Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard ran unopposed this year and will serve another term. Incumbents Jimmy Bellamy and Gene Vasile ran unopposed and will also serve another four-year term.

Southport (City)

Southport Mayor Jerry Dove had to fend off challenger Joe Pat Hatem for his next term. Dove won – but only by 18 votes. The City is made up of two Wards. In Ward 1, Karen Mosteller and Mary Ellen Poole have expiring terms. Poole did not run again. Mosteller won re-election and will serve alongside Marc Spencer.

In Ward 2, Nelson Adams faced a challenge from newcomer Lora Sharkey for his seat. The long-time Alderman lost by a margin of 79 votes.

H2GO (UTILITY)

Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO had what could easily be described as the most controversial and fiercely fought race in the region this year. Incumbent Ron Jenkins won another term. But Carl Antos was ousted by reverse osmosis opponent Bill Beer. Newcomer Rodney McCoy, an RO supporter, also won a seat, but he’s in the new minority. The Board will have a majority of Commissioners now that oppose the construction of an RO plant by H2GO.