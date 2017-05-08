Brian Harman Wins Wells Fargo Championship

Listen to the story here

One of the largest sporting events ever held in Wilmington came to an exciting close Sunday. The Wells Fargo Championship, at Eagle Point Golf Club, was decided on the final hole on the final day of the tournament.

American Brian Harman dropped a huge 28-foot birdie on the final hole late Sunday afternoon, to win the Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington.

It's his second win on the PGA Tour to go along with his 2014 John Deere Classic victory.

Harmon’s win denied the world’s top-ranked player, Dustin Johnson, from a fourth straight win on the tour. Johnson finished second, tied with Pat Perez.

First place in the tournament was worth $1.35 million.

Next year the tournament returns to its usual home, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.