Beach Communities Go To The Polls

The election brought some changes to the beach communities of New Hanover County. 

In Wrightsville Beach, Mayor Bill Blair was elected to a third term.

Hank Miller was re-elected as Alderman, and Ken Dull also won an Alderman slot.

In Carolina Beach, Joe Benson has been elected Mayor, defeating incumbent Dan Wilcox. For their Town Council, incumbent LeAnn Pierce held on to her seat, but JoDan Garza ousted incumbent Gary Doetsch.

Down the road in Kure Beach, Craig Bloszinsky won the Mayor’s race in a landslide. John Ellen and Allen Oliver won spots as Kure Beach Town Commissioners. 

But this year, some galvanizing issues have ignited controversy.  Whether it translates to higher voter turnout is yet to be determined.    