Announcing a Live Q&A with "Loving" Production Designer Chad Keith, Tuesday, January 17th at 9 pm

Featured next week at Cinematique is Loving, a film about the quiet couple at the center of 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. The film will screen Monday through Wednesday at 7 pm, and on Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm.

After Tuesday night's screening audience members will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with production designer Chad Keith. John Staton of the StarNews will moderate the discussion. Join us for the screening and live Q&A on Tuesday, January 17th at 7 pm. Read more about additional screenings of Loving HERE.

Read more about Loving and Chad Keith HERE.