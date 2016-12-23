9 Lessons and Carols airs Christmas Eve

One of the most celebrated of all Christmas traditions comes to HQR News and Classical HQR on Christmas Eve, Saturday at 10 am: The annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, live from King's College in Cambridge, England. Please join us for this joyous celebration, heard on both stations at 10 am, and repeated on Classical HQR at 5 pm.

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

(A 2016 program booklet will be available on the King's College website in mid-December.)