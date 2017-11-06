50 Years Ago Today: Why Public Broadcasting and Becoming A WHQR Sustaining Member Are Important

Fifty years ago today, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, ushering in a new era of independent, non-commercial media dedicated to public service, education and, in his words, “satisfying America’s appetite for excellence.”

The Public Broadcasting Act created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which serves as the cornerstone of a unique public-private partnership that today sustains nearly 1,500 local public television and radio stations across the country.

Today’s public media offers a rare space for local and national award-winning content from in-depth public affairs reporting, to highlighting the performing arts and cultural events. Fifty years of public broadcasting is something we can take pride in, and it would not be possible without the public’s support.

