11/13/2017: Bill Gates wants to help find a cure for Alzheimer's

(U.S. Edition) Carbon emissions are up 2 percent this year, heading to a record high, according to a report from the Global Carbon Project. We'll look at some of the reasons for this increase, and where the U.S. stands on climate change. Afterwards, we'll chat with Bill Gates about his efforts to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease. The Microsoft founder and philanthropist is investing $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund.