Today, Amazon started shipping its Amazon Key, a smart lock and camera device that lets delivery workers leave packages inside your home. Smart locks aren't a brand-new invention, but this made us wonder: Will we someday abandon physical keys altogether? Marketplace's Amy Scott talked with Jason Williams of Assa Abloy, a security company with brands including Yale and Emtek, about the future of keyless technology.
11/08/2017: Will AI relegate metal keys to the junk drawer?
By Marketplace