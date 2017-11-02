11/02/2017: What a Jerome Powell nomination could mean for the Fed

(Markets Edition) One key issue to be looking at as Republicans try to overhaul our tax system: the expiration date of some these changes. Economist Diane Swonk joined us to discuss why it could be a problem if some of these potential tax cuts are just temporary. Afterwards, we'll talk with Phillip Swagel, a former Treasury Department official in the George W. Bush administration, about what Jerome Powell's potential nomination as Fed chair could mean for monetary policy. And finally, we'll look at the $1.2 billion Venezuela owes to creditors, which it could risk defaulting on.