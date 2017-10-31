10/31/2017: Gathering census data isn't always a mouse click away

The next census is coming up in 2020, when the government will set out to count every single person living in the U.S. It’s a system that helps determine how federal money gets spent and who and where businesses are investing. But some populations are harder to count than others, even as the Census Bureau moves more of their data collection online. The Center for Urban Research at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York created an interactive map highlighting those populations. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Steven Romalewski of CUNY’s Center for Urban Research about what’s at stake for these communities.