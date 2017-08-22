The Trump administration has halted a $1 million federal study of health hazards for people who live near mountain-top coal mines. On today's show, we'll look at what this means for people who live near these mining sites and why the administration decided to put a stop to it. Afterwards, we'll talk about McDonald's decision to shut down a third of its restaurants in India, and then discuss the success of the socially responsible investing (SRI) industry.
08/22/2017: We may now never understand the risks and benefits of controversial mountain top mining
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago