North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has decided not to launch four missiles toward Guam after all, according to state media reports. Is that what's helping to calm markets? MacroPolicy Perspectives Julia Coronado joined us to talk about some of the factors responsible for this stock market rally. Afterwards, we'll discuss the crowded field of premium rewards cards, and then look at why millennials seem to be disinterested in vintage furniture.
08/15/2017: Millennials aren't very interested in those candle-light suppers
By Sabri Ben-Achour • 7 hours ago