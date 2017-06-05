Did ABC News get it wrong when it called one meat processor's products "pink slime"? Beef Products Inc. has filed a defamation lawsuit against the media organization, which goes to trial in South Dakota starting today. We'll discuss what's at stake and why the location of the trial could have an effect on the outcome. Afterwards, we'll look at one Navajo Nation high school's push to train kids in coding.
06/05/2017: The battle between a meat processor and a media company over 'pink slime'
By David Brancaccio • 6 hours ago