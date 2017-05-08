Even though the pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron snagged the French presidency, he could face some resistance from other political groups in Parliament. The BBC's Gavin Lee stopped by to discuss Macron's background and some of the hurdles that lie ahead for him. Afterwards, we'll look at KKR's possible purchase of Toshiba's memory chip business and then discuss whether business groups have too much influence at Germany's climate talks.
05/08/2017: Who exactly is France's new president, Emmanuel Macron?
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago